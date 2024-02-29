Head of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC-MP is suspected of inciting sectarian hatred

The head of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC (MP), who called on believers to incite religious hatred, was suspected. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the Security Service, which has collected evidence of the illegal activities of the head of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC (MP), the metropolitan is involved in inciting interfaith hatred in Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the cleric insulted the religious feelings of believers of other faiths during his sermons and in videos on his social media pages. Thus, his actions formed the prerequisites for interfaith hatred in our country - the statement said.

The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that the clergyman had offended the feelings of believers of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in his sermons. The head of the diocese also distributed materials in one of the social networks in which he spoke negatively about the representatives of the OCU. The examination confirmed the facts of the defendant's illegal actions aimed at inciting religious hatred.

Based on the evidence, he was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens based on their religious beliefs). The investigation is ongoing.

