In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34209 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 128748 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79424 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 295707 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248250 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196025 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233757 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252154 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158252 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372266 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Head of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC-MP is suspected of inciting sectarian hatred

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22777 views

The head of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC (MP) is suspected of inciting religious hatred by insulting believers of other faiths in his sermons and posts on social media.

Head of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC-MP is suspected of inciting sectarian hatred

The head of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC (MP), who called on believers to incite religious hatred, was suspected. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the Security Service, which has collected evidence of the illegal activities of the head of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC (MP), the metropolitan is involved in inciting interfaith hatred in Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the cleric insulted the religious feelings of believers of other faiths during his sermons and in videos on his social media pages. Thus, his actions formed the prerequisites for interfaith hatred in our country

- the statement said.

The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that the clergyman had offended the feelings of believers of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in his sermons. The head of the diocese also distributed materials in one of the social networks in which he spoke negatively about the representatives of the OCU. The examination confirmed the facts of the defendant's illegal actions aimed at inciting religious hatred.

Based on the evidence, he was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens based on their religious beliefs). The investigation is ongoing.

Two UOC (MP) clerics in Zakarpattia region are suspected - SBU27.02.24, 12:34 • 24358 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
