Head of Russia’s Central Election Commission calls for stripping Russians who left the country of their right to vote

Russia's Central Election Commission Chair Ella Pamfilova said that Russians who have left the country and, in her view, have "betrayed it" should be deprived of the right to vote in elections. She said this in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio, Meduza reports, writes UNN.

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The host asked Pamfilova whether this applied only to Russians recognized as "foreign agents" or to all citizens who did not support the war and had left Russia. In response, she said that law enforcement agencies and the State Duma should have the authority to determine the categories of citizens who could be deprived of voting rights in the future.

I believe: if you left the country and betrayed it, get out. But that is my position - Pamfilova stated.

She also expressed concerns about Russians voting abroad during the elections in September. According to her, in "unfriendly" states, citizens who have left Russia may allegedly organize pickets and "various kinds of provocations," as well as attempt to "disrupt and discredit the elections."

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Pamfilova said that the Russian authorities are already coordinating with diplomatic missions on the security of polling stations in such countries. At the same time, she called the current Russian legislation on citizens voting abroad "the most liberal."

At present, Russian citizens who are abroad have the opportunity to participate in Russian elections. Legislative decisions are required to change the relevant rules.

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