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Head of Russia’s Central Election Commission calls for stripping Russians who left the country of their right to vote

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2352 views

Ella Pamfilova said that Russians who left and “betrayed” the country should be stripped of their right to vote. She also expressed concerns about provocations at polling stations abroad during the September elections.

Head of Russia’s Central Election Commission calls for stripping Russians who left the country of their right to vote

Russia's Central Election Commission Chair Ella Pamfilova said that Russians who have left the country and, in her view, have "betrayed it" should be deprived of the right to vote in elections. She said this in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio, Meduza reports, writes UNN.

Details

The host asked Pamfilova whether this applied only to Russians recognized as "foreign agents" or to all citizens who did not support the war and had left Russia. In response, she said that law enforcement agencies and the State Duma should have the authority to determine the categories of citizens who could be deprived of voting rights in the future.

I believe: if you left the country and betrayed it, get out. But that is my position

- Pamfilova stated.

She also expressed concerns about Russians voting abroad during the elections in September. According to her, in "unfriendly" states, citizens who have left Russia may allegedly organize pickets and "various kinds of provocations," as well as attempt to "disrupt and discredit the elections."

Putin personally decided to exclude the Yabloko party from the electoral list – media15.08.26, 18:00 • 3642 views

Pamfilova said that the Russian authorities are already coordinating with diplomatic missions on the security of polling stations in such countries. At the same time, she called the current Russian legislation on citizens voting abroad "the most liberal."

At present, Russian citizens who are abroad have the opportunity to participate in Russian elections. Legislative decisions are required to change the relevant rules.

Putin is trying to unite Russians around the idea of war against Ukraine ahead of the elections - ISW15.08.26, 07:15 • 12025 views

Stepan Haftko

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