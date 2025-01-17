Will become one of the highest paid players in the Premier League: Holland signs new contract with Man City

Norwegian forward of the English "Manchester City" Erling Holland signed a new contract with the club until 2034, according to which he will receive 500 thousand pounds (609 thousand dollars) per week, which will make him the highest paid player not only of the club but also of the English Premier League. This was reported by the club's press service and media, according to UNN.

Details

"Erling Holland has signed a new 10-year contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2034," the statement reads.

As Holland himself stated: "I am very pleased to have signed my new contract and can look forward to spending even more time at this great club.

"Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with great fans, and it's an environment that helps bring out the best in everyone. I also want to thank Pep, his coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the club because they have all been very helpful to me over the last couple of years. They have made this such a special place and now I am a City man no matter what. I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and I want to do everything I can to try and help us have more success in the future," said Holland.

The forward also "apologized" to the defenders of the opposing teams.

"Dear Defenders, I have been reflecting on the last few years we have spent together. Like any relationship, we have had our ups and downs, our highs and lows. This is natural. Yes, we had our confrontations. But you pushed me to be the best version of myself when emotions flared up. We all need to relax sometimes. Anyway, there have been a lot of rumors lately. I understand. Sometimes you don't want me around. But I think we need each other. In other words, you complete me. So all I can say is 'I'm sorry'. I'm here to stay," the attacker said.

The details of the contract are not disclosed, but according to tbrfootball.com, the Norwegian signed not only the longest contract in the history of English football, but also the most expensive. Under the new contract, he will receive 500 thousand pounds per week, excluding bonuses and image rights.

Thus, the forward will receive 26 million pounds ($31.7 million) per year.

Addendum

Erling Holland joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022 from Borussia Dortmund for €60 million. During his time at Manchester City, Holland won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup, the Champions League, as well as the UEFA Super Cup, the Club World Cup, and the FA Cup.

In addition, Holland won the Golden Boy title, an annual football award for the best European football player under 21.

This season, Manchester City has been showing lackluster results, ranking 6th in the EPL table. Holland, on the other hand, has played 28 games this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 1 assist.

