He seized over UAH 16 million: NABU serves notice of suspicion to former head of "Center for servicing units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs"

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of more than UAH 16 million to the former head of the State Institution "Service Center for Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine" and two other persons. This was reported by the SAPO, UNN reports.

Details

On June 15, 2024, under the procedural guidance of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of over UAH 16 million in 2020 to the former head of the State Institution "Service Center for Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine" of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and two other persons - the message says.

It is noted that in 2020, the head of the institution entered into a conspiracy with the owners of companies to seize public funds under the guise of fulfilling contracts for the supply of computer equipment.

To implement the scheme, the private company purchased the equipment from an official dealer in Ukraine and resold it to the state institution at three times the price. To cover up their activities, they created the appearance of competitive procedures by involving related legal entities in any negotiation procedure - SAP notes.

The actions are classified under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office

The HACCU has already imposed a measure of restraint on the company's director in the form of maintaining the value with an alternative bail of UAH 3 million.

