HCJ resumes consideration of disciplinary case against Tandir

The High Council of Justice has resumed consideration of the disciplinary case against judge Oleksiy Tandyr, suspected of committing an accident in which a National Guard member died, the HCJ reports, UNN reports.

On February 14, 2024, the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice decided to resume consideration of the disciplinary case against judge of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region Oleksii Tandyr - the statement said.

Details

As noted, the disciplinary case was opened on January 10, 2024.

However, on January 31, 2024, the second Disciplinary Chamber of the HCJ suspended the consideration of the disciplinary case against Tandyr to receive answers to inquiries and documents in the case.

Recall

On the night of May 26, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region, ran over a National Guard member to death at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained on the spot.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office informed UNN that it had launched an investigation under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated, which led to the death of the victim).

At a meeting on Saturday, May 27, the High Council of Justice granted the Deputy Prosecutor General's request for consent to the detention of the judge. Judge Tandir was sent to custody for two months.

The judge himself claims that he was not drunk, but was in a state of shock after the accident.