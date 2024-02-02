Hamas announces response to prisoner exchange proposal and pause in hostilities - Media

On Friday, a Hamas spokesman announced that there would be a response soon regarding the prisoner exchange and the long pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by AR News, reports UNN.

Details

A senior Hamas official said Friday that the group would respond "very soon" to a proposal that includes an extension of the pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip and a phased exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Recall

Hamas is holding dozens of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people. However, during a week-long truce in November, more than 100 hostages were released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel believes that eliminating the threat of Hamas will take all of 2024 or longer