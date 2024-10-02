Hamas claims responsibility for terrorist attack in Tel Aviv

Hamas claims responsibility for a deadly terrorist attack in Tel Aviv last night that killed seven people and injured 16 others, UNN reports citing the Times of Israel.

Hamas says that the two terrorists who carried out the attack, Mohammad Mesek and Ahmed Himouni from Hebron, are members of the terrorist group.

Six of the seven victims are named Revital Bronstein, 24, Ilya Nozadze, 42, Shahar Goldman, 30, Inbar Segev Vigder, 33, Nadiya Sokolenko, 40, and Jonas Hrosis, 26.

