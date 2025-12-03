Half are electric cars: TOP-10 new cars on the Ukrainian market in November

Last month, the 10 most popular models accounted for 35% of the Ukrainian market for new passenger cars. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Only crossovers once again made it into the top ten bestsellers. RENAULT Duster managed to regain the title of market leader in November. - the message says.

TOP 10 new passenger cars of the month:

RENAULT Duster - 494 units;

BYD Leopard 3 - 385 units;

TOYOTA RAV-4 - 318 units;

VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 298 units;

BYD Song Plus - 289 units;

TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 240 units;

HYUNDAI Tucson - 227 units;

ZEEKR 7X - 221 units;

BYD Sea Lion 06 - 220 units;

SKODA Kodiaq - 204 units.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2025, almost 185,000 vehicles have been sold in Ukraine through the Diia application, of which more than 25,000 have received new license plates of the DI series. Sellers can destroy old numbers if the buyer has chosen new ones, and online transactions are only available to individuals.