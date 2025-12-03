Half are electric cars: TOP-10 new cars on the Ukrainian market in November

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
December 3, 03:01 AM • 12794 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 21981 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 20360 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 32550 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 71329 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 48008 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 38670 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33821 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59537 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 56361 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New YearDecember 3, 02:43 AM • 7570 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal Lodge03:42 AM • 10703 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 16631 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 11951 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 10579 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 12216 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 31095 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 40684 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 39025 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 40010 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Olena Zelenska
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Republic of Ireland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 49487 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 51734 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 107232 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 81409 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 97316 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Fox News
The Diplomat

Half are electric cars: TOP-10 new cars on the Ukrainian market in November

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

In November 2023, 35% of the Ukrainian market for new passenger cars was formed by the 10 most popular models. RENAULT Duster became the sales leader, and half of the bestsellers turned out to be electric vehicles.

Half are electric cars: TOP-10 new cars on the Ukrainian market in November

Last month, the 10 most popular models accounted for 35% of the Ukrainian market for new passenger cars. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Only crossovers once again made it into the top ten bestsellers. RENAULT Duster managed to regain the title of market leader in November.

- the message says.

TOP 10 new passenger cars of the month:

  • RENAULT Duster - 494 units;
    • BYD Leopard 3 - 385 units;
      • TOYOTA RAV-4 - 318 units;
        • VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 298 units;
          • BYD Song Plus - 289 units;
            • TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 240 units;
              • HYUNDAI Tucson - 227 units;
                • ZEEKR 7X - 221 units;
                  • BYD Sea Lion 06 - 220 units;
                    • SKODA Kodiaq - 204 units.

                      Recall

                      Since the beginning of 2025, almost 185,000 vehicles have been sold in Ukraine through the Diia application, of which more than 25,000 have received new license plates of the DI series. Sellers can destroy old numbers if the buyer has chosen new ones, and online transactions are only available to individuals.

                      Olga Rozgon

                      EconomyAuto
                      Technology