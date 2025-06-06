HACC will take up the case of the former head of the district council from Rivne region due to 5.6 million UAH of assets

The High Anti-Corruption Court will consider the case of the former head of the district council in Rivne region regarding more than UAH 5.6 million in assets, the SAP proposes to recover them as state revenue, reports the SBI on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"The SAP has filed a lawsuit with the HACC to recognize the assets of the former head of one of the district councils of Rivne region in the amount of more than UAH 5.6 million as unjustified and to recover them as state revenue," the statement said.

The SBI noted that it was established that the official acquired 5 land plots in the Kyiv region, without having legal income or savings for this.

"To secure the claim, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the specified objects," the statement said.

The case, as noted, is aimed at identifying facts of illegal enrichment of officials and returning such assets to state ownership.

