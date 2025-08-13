$41.450.06
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
06:01 AM • 11496 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 31301 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 60888 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 43489 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 77853 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
August 12, 01:29 PM • 41378 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 41438 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 115782 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 104583 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
HACC extended the arrest of a defendant in the case of embezzlement of UAH 231 million during the procurement of medical equipment for cancer patients

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The investigation claims that the cost of the equipment was artificially inflated by 50%.

HACC extended the arrest of a defendant in the case of embezzlement of UAH 231 million during the procurement of medical equipment for cancer patients

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended for another two months the detention of the head of a criminal organization, whom NABU and SAP suspect of large-scale embezzlement of funds during the implementation of a project for the National Cancer Institute. This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine - according to UNN, it refers to the former director of the National Cancer Institute Andriy Shypko.

Details

According to the investigation, the organizer of the scheme, together with controlled companies and with the assistance of officials of the National Cancer Institute, ensured the victory of "necessary" participants in tenders for the purchase of medical equipment within the state project "Creation of a modern clinical base for the treatment of oncological diseases at the National Cancer Institute."

Investigators claim that to maximize profits, the cost of equipment was artificially inflated, sometimes by 50%

- the message says.

To do this, foreign companies affiliated with the organizer were introduced into the supply chains, the configuration of the devices was changed, and additional costs were created to justify the inflated price.

According to NABU, the damages from this scheme exceeded UAH 231 million. The HACC agreed with the prosecution's arguments regarding the risks of hiding and influencing witnesses, so the suspect will remain in custody at least until the end of the new pre-trial detention period.

Recall

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court applied a precautionary measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million to Andriy Shypko, the former acting director of the National Cancer Institute, who is currently a regional council deputy. He is a suspect in a case involving the embezzlement of over UAH 231 million for medical equipment for cancer patients.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyHealthCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine