HACC extended the arrest of a defendant in the case of embezzlement of UAH 231 million during the procurement of medical equipment for cancer patients

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended for another two months the detention of the head of a criminal organization, whom NABU and SAP suspect of large-scale embezzlement of funds during the implementation of a project for the National Cancer Institute. This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine - according to UNN, it refers to the former director of the National Cancer Institute Andriy Shypko.

Details

According to the investigation, the organizer of the scheme, together with controlled companies and with the assistance of officials of the National Cancer Institute, ensured the victory of "necessary" participants in tenders for the purchase of medical equipment within the state project "Creation of a modern clinical base for the treatment of oncological diseases at the National Cancer Institute."

Investigators claim that to maximize profits, the cost of equipment was artificially inflated, sometimes by 50% - the message says.

To do this, foreign companies affiliated with the organizer were introduced into the supply chains, the configuration of the devices was changed, and additional costs were created to justify the inflated price.

According to NABU, the damages from this scheme exceeded UAH 231 million. The HACC agreed with the prosecution's arguments regarding the risks of hiding and influencing witnesses, so the suspect will remain in custody at least until the end of the new pre-trial detention period.

Recall

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court applied a precautionary measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million to Andriy Shypko, the former acting director of the National Cancer Institute, who is currently a regional council deputy. He is a suspect in a case involving the embezzlement of over UAH 231 million for medical equipment for cancer patients.