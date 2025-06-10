GUR destroys the enemy in the Kupyansk direction: it was possible to hold a wide section of the front and stabilize the defense in the area

Fighters of the "Chimera" unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out a successful combat operation in the Kupyansk direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Official Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian special forces acted with the support of other units.

With the support of brothers from the "Aratta" and "Siberian Battalion" units, Ukrainian soldiers managed to hold a wide section of the front and stabilize the defense in the area - reported in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The report emphasizes that the operation was large-scale and consisted of several key stages.

The video shows the key stages of the operation: the work of the command post, the assault on enemy positions, the evacuation of the wounded, the actions of UAV units and fire support - explained the intelligence officers.

Separately, the loss of enemy manpower is emphasized.

The Ukrainian "Chimera" took the lives of more than 30 invaders, 15 of whom died in a shooting battle - reported in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In addition, enemy losses are not limited to those killed.

Special forces wounded more than 40 Muscovites, and captured two - reports the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Also, as a result of the operation, the enemy's infrastructure was hit: the intelligence officers destroyed more than 40 enemy fortifications and engineering structures.

Additionally

The published footage shows the work of commanders, assault groups and drones - all this testifies to the coordination and high efficiency of the actions of Ukrainian military intelligence.