GUR destroys the enemy in the Kupyansk direction: it was possible to hold a wide section of the front and stabilize the defense in the area

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
June 9, 03:58 PM

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
June 9, 12:50 PM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
June 9, 05:45 AM

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM
UNN Lite

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM
GUR destroys the enemy in the Kupyansk direction: it was possible to hold a wide section of the front and stabilize the defense in the area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

GUR "Chimera" fighters, with the support of other units, stabilized the defense in the Kupyansk direction. More than 40 fortifications were destroyed, more than 30 invaders were eliminated and two were taken prisoner.

GUR destroys the enemy in the Kupyansk direction: it was possible to hold a wide section of the front and stabilize the defense in the area

Fighters of the "Chimera" unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out a successful combat operation in the Kupyansk direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Official Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian special forces acted with the support of other units.

With the support of brothers from the "Aratta" and "Siberian Battalion" units, Ukrainian soldiers managed to hold a wide section of the front and stabilize the defense in the area

- reported in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The report emphasizes that the operation was large-scale and consisted of several key stages.

The video shows the key stages of the operation: the work of the command post, the assault on enemy positions, the evacuation of the wounded, the actions of UAV units and fire support

- explained the intelligence officers.

Separately, the loss of enemy manpower is emphasized.

The Ukrainian "Chimera" took the lives of more than 30 invaders, 15 of whom died in a shooting battle

- reported in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In addition, enemy losses are not limited to those killed.

Special forces wounded more than 40 Muscovites, and captured two

- reports the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Also, as a result of the operation, the enemy's infrastructure was hit: the intelligence officers destroyed more than 40 enemy fortifications and engineering structures.

Additionally

The published footage shows the work of commanders, assault groups and drones - all this testifies to the coordination and high efficiency of the actions of Ukrainian military intelligence.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

War
Kupyansk
