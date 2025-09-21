A shooter who wounded two police officers was detained in Kirovohrad region

$41.250.00
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 10076 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 18915 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 33206 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 38965 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 50362 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 49706 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 72127 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 80872 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 61998 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 57252 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Zhelezniak on the data leak of about 20 million Ukrainians: an old leak, from an old leak of the "Diia" databaseSeptember 21, 07:23 AM • 10372 views
Minus three Mi-8 helicopters and radar: GUR fighters conducted a successful operation in CrimeaVideoSeptember 21, 07:58 AM • 4648 views
Russia launched over 1,500 drones and 50 missiles at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyySeptember 21, 08:20 AM • 5178 views
Russian General Lapin dismissed from the army: what new position he receivedSeptember 21, 10:36 AM • 9188 views
Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine03:52 PM • 12004 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 33226 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 29664 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 72133 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 80877 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 84978 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Estonia
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 68377 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 84973 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 38507 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 39037 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 40794 views
Actual
MiG-31
TikTok
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Truth Social

A shooter who wounded two police officers was detained in Kirovohrad region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

A man born in 1979 who wounded two police officers was detained in Kirovohrad region. One law enforcement officer is in serious condition, the other has received medical assistance.

A shooter who wounded two police officers was detained in Kirovohrad region

On Sunday, September 21, law enforcement officers detained a resident of Kirovohrad Oblast who yesterday opened fire on police officers and wounded two of them. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi reported that a resident of Novoukrainskyi district shot at the police officers.

One of the wounded law enforcement officers is in serious condition. The other, with a hand injury, received medical assistance, and his condition is stable.

A special operation was launched in the region. Detectives, investigators, criminal analysis officers, cynologists, patrol officers - all worked as one team. And there is a result: the attacker, a local resident born in 1979, has been detained. A homemade revolver, ammunition, gunpowder, and other material evidence were seized from him.

- the report says.

Recall

On September 20, in the village of Pishchanyi Brid, a local resident wounded two police officers by opening fire during a document check. The head of the SRPP was wounded in the abdomen, and his partner in the arm.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast