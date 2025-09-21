A shooter who wounded two police officers was detained in Kirovohrad region

On Sunday, September 21, law enforcement officers detained a resident of Kirovohrad Oblast who yesterday opened fire on police officers and wounded two of them. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi reported that a resident of Novoukrainskyi district shot at the police officers.

One of the wounded law enforcement officers is in serious condition. The other, with a hand injury, received medical assistance, and his condition is stable.

A special operation was launched in the region. Detectives, investigators, criminal analysis officers, cynologists, patrol officers - all worked as one team. And there is a result: the attacker, a local resident born in 1979, has been detained. A homemade revolver, ammunition, gunpowder, and other material evidence were seized from him. - the report says.

Recall

On September 20, in the village of Pishchanyi Brid, a local resident wounded two police officers by opening fire during a document check. The head of the SRPP was wounded in the abdomen, and his partner in the arm.