GSC Game World and Xbox to make a documentary about the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in the war

The Ukrainian studio GSC Game World together with Xbox will release a documentary about the development of the game "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl" in the context of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Variety, UNN.

The film titled War Game: The Making of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2" will tell about the challenges the team faced while working on the sequel to the cult franchise.

The publication says that before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, GSC Game World was based in Kyiv. Subsequently, the team was forced to move to Prague to complete the development of the game for the planned release in November this year.

The first trailer of the upcoming movie has already been released on the official GSC Game World channel.

The documentary will tell the personal stories of the developers who worked in the war zone and survived the studio's relocation to another country.

It was scary to accept an offer from Xbox to make a movie. We are not public people, and it is not easy to share personal things. However, we decided that it was important to show the world how difficult it is to live during the war from a personal point of view - Maria Hryhorovych, the project's creative director, told .

The film was directed by Andrew Stephan, known for his work on the documentary series Power On: The Story of Xbox". The film will focus on the personal stories of creative director Maria Grygorovych and her team working in the war.

The game is scheduled for release on November 20, 2024. "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be available for PC and Xbox gamers.