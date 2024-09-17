GSC Game World and Xbox to make a documentary about the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in the war

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106751 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111355 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180305 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144476 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147232 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140543 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188834 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178665 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 39176 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 97025 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67502 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40552 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 58317 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180305 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188834 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178665 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194595 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145500 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145128 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149558 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140748 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157408 views
Actual
GSC Game World and Xbox to make a documentary about the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in the war

GSC Game World and Xbox to make a documentary about the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101043 views

The Ukrainian studio GSC Game World and Xbox will create a documentary about the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in the war. The film will showcase personal stories of developers who worked in the war zone and survived the studio's relocation to Prague.

The Ukrainian studio GSC Game World together with Xbox will release a documentary about the development of the game "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl" in the context of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Variety, UNN.

Details

The film titled War Game: The Making of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2" will tell about the challenges the team faced while working on the sequel to the cult franchise.

The publication says that before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, GSC Game World was based in Kyiv. Subsequently, the team was forced to move to Prague to complete the development of the game for the planned release in November this year.

The first trailer of the upcoming movie has already been released on the official GSC Game World channel.

"Seamless Open World": a five-minute video demonstrating locations in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been released14.08.24, 19:53 • 102290 views

AddendumAddendum

The documentary will tell the personal stories of the developers who worked in the war zone and survived the studio's relocation to another country.

It was scary to accept an offer from Xbox to make a movie. We are not public people, and it is not easy to share personal things. However, we decided that it was important to show the world how difficult it is to live during the war from a personal point of view

- Maria Hryhorovych, the project's creative director, told .

The film was directed by Andrew Stephan, known for his work on the documentary series Power On: The Story of Xbox". The film will focus on the personal stories of creative director Maria Grygorovych and her team working in the war.

Recall

The game is scheduled for release on November 20, 2024. "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be available for PC and Xbox gamers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

TechnologiesUNN Lite
praguePrague
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising