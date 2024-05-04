Grants for Ukrainian drone manufacturers: what is the maximum amount of assistance

The state can provide drone manufacturers with up to UAH 8 million in assistance, covering up to 80% of the cost of equipment, assembly, and installation. At the same time, the applicant can take into account their 20% contribution as operating expenses. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiia Bihun during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The state can provide up to UAH 8 million in assistance, which is up to 80 percent of the costs. This amount can cover the cost of equipment, assembly and installation. 20 percent of the costs incurred by the applicant can be shown as operating expenses - Nadiia Bihun says.

According to her, both new businesses and existing ones that want to expand can apply for grant support from the state.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocates an additional UAH 15.5 billion for the purchase of drones. With the allocated funds, 300,000 drones will be delivered to the Security and Defense Forces.

The Brave1 defense cluster has already provided 186 grants worth $3.2 million to developers