Government withdraws scandalous draft law on mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers has withdrawn the draft law on mobilization that it had registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The relevant information is indicated in the bill card on the parliament's website. This was reported by UNN .

Details

It is noted that the draft law has been withdrawn, and its status is currently "withdrawn from consideration. This information was confirmed by the Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.According to him, draft law No. 10378 submitted by the government of Ukraine was withdrawn for its finalization

Addendum

The Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada stipulate that a draft law may be withdrawn by the subject of the right of legislative initiative who submitted it before such a draft law is included in the agenda of the parliamentary session.

Recall

The head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, member of the Defense Committee, MP David Arakhamia, said that draft law No. 10378 on mobilization in Ukraine will be returned to the initiator after consultations with the military leadership and parliamentary committees.

