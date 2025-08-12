Government to work out mechanisms for increasing scholarships within 10 days - Zelenskyy

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will work out mechanisms to increase scholarships starting next year. This is aimed, in particular, at encouraging students to achieve better academic results, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, writes UNN.

We agreed with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance to work on increasing scholarships starting next year. We expect to allocate resources for this. And already now we will increase support for everyone who has significant results in their studies, we will encourage them to achieve greater academic results - the President noted.

President Zelenskyy expressed hope that the government would present all the details of this decision in 10 days.

The best thing on Youth Day is such specifics that provide answers to the questions of young people. I expect that government officials will present all the details to the public within 10 days

