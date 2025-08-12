$41.450.06
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Government to work out mechanisms for increasing scholarships within 10 days - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will work out mechanisms for increasing scholarships starting next year. President Zelenskyy expects details of the decision within 10 days.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will work out mechanisms to increase scholarships starting next year. This is aimed, in particular, at encouraging students to achieve better academic results, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, writes UNN.

Details

We agreed with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance to work on increasing scholarships starting next year. We expect to allocate resources for this. And already now we will increase support for everyone who has significant results in their studies, we will encourage them to achieve greater academic results

- the President noted.

President Zelenskyy expressed hope that the government would present all the details of this decision in 10 days.

The best thing on Youth Day is such specifics that provide answers to the questions of young people. I expect that government officials will present all the details to the public within 10 days

