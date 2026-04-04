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Government strengthens support for farmers in frontline territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4118 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased payments for Ukrainian machinery and land reclamation for agrarians. Farmers in Kherson region will receive funds for lost crops and livestock support.

Government strengthens support for farmers in frontline territories

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted new decisions to support agricultural producers working in frontline and de-occupied regions. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported, the changes concern compensation for Ukrainian equipment, land reclamation, payments for lost crops, and livestock support, UNN writes.

Details

One of the key decisions is to increase compensation for Ukrainian agricultural machinery within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy. For farmers from combat zones, reimbursement has been increased from 25% to 40% if more than 80% of their land is located in the combat zone. For 2026, UAH 1.8 billion has been allocated for this program. It covers 166 manufacturers and more than 14 thousand types of equipment.

This year, Ukraine plans to demine almost 10,000 more hectares04.04.26, 22:05 • 5234 views

The state will also compensate up to 80% of costs without VAT for the repair, reconstruction, and construction of irrigation systems and pumping stations in frontline and de-occupied regions.

Payments for losses and livestock support

Separately, the government is launching payments for farmers in the Kherson region who have lost crops. 236 producers will receive assistance – UAH 4,700 per hectare, but not more than 2,000 hectares. Payments from the state budget are expected to begin next week.

Another area is livestock support. From April 7, applications will be accepted through the State Agrarian Register. UAH 7,000 is provided for one cow for farms that keep from 3 to 100 head, and UAH 2,000 for goats or sheep – for farms with a herd of 5 to 500 animals.

Additional programs for the agricultural sector

To strengthen energy independence in conditions of limited electricity supply, preferential loans are available, including "5-7-9%" and 0% loans up to UAH 10 million for energy equipment

– the Prime Minister stated.

According to Svyrydenko, the government continues comprehensive support for the agricultural sector through grants, compensation, direct payments, insurance, and livestock programs.

Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 124 million for production development - Cabinet of Ministers28.03.26, 05:53 • 13440 views

Stepan Haftko

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