Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 124 million for production development - Cabinet of Ministers

139 agricultural producers who passed the competitive selection for the program "Providing loans to farms" in 2025 will receive UAH 124.1 million from the state for the development and diversification of production. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, supporting farmers is the basis of the country's food security.

It is especially important that funding comes precisely during the spring sowing season, which has already started in 17 regions. For many farms, this is an opportunity to go to the field on time, carry out all the work and maintain production. - noted the head of the government.

She clarified that this year, lands cleared within the framework of humanitarian demining are also being returned to cultivation. Thus, more than 15 thousand hectares have already been prepared for sowing by farmers in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions.

In 2026, UAH 220 million from the special fund is provided for the program. We will be able not only to finance the farmers who won last year's competition, but also to continue helping farms in other areas. - Svyrydenko promised.

She added that other support tools continue to work: grants for orchards and greenhouses, compensation for equipment, irrigation development, agricultural insurance, and assistance to farmers in frontline regions.

Recall

Among the key challenges of the current spring sowing campaign are a significant increase in fuel costs, as well as a 30-35% increase in the price of mineral fertilizers under the influence of global market factors, but this does not jeopardize the sowing campaign.

Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?