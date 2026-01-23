Government simplified the sale of sanctioned Russian assets: Svyrydenko announced an auction for "Ocean Plaza", a hotel in Bukovel, and more

$43.170.01
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh region
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 63118 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new song
Government simplified the sale of sanctioned Russian assets: Svyrydenko announced an auction for "Ocean Plaza", a hotel in Bukovel, and more

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The government has simplified the sale of sanctioned assets, which were seized into state ownership, at open auctions. Among them are the "Ocean Plaza" shopping center and a hotel in Bukovel; auctions will begin in March.

Government simplified the sale of sanctioned Russian assets: Svyrydenko announced an auction for "Ocean Plaza", a hotel in Bukovel, and more

The government has simplified the sale of sanctioned property of Russians and approved a list of sanctioned assets, including the Ocean Plaza shopping center and a hotel in Bukovel; auctions will begin in March, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced, UNN reports.

The government has simplified the sale of sanctioned assets, which were seized into state ownership, at open auctions.

- Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

Key changes

According to the Prime Minister, the changes include:

  • from now on, claims for loans can be included in the asset and sold together with it as a single package;
    • if the first auction does not take place, the state automatically launches a repeat auction with a lower price, and then an auction according to the Dutch model with a gradual price reduction. This will speed up the sale of sanctioned property and increase revenues;

      "At the same time, we approved a list of sanctioned assets and an approximate schedule for their sale. Corporate rights of 26 objects will be put up for auction, including LLC "Investment Union "Lybid" (Ocean Plaza shopping center), LLC "Mykolaiv Alumina Refinery", LLC "Kalush Pipe Plant", LLC "AMSTEL-SKI" (hotel in Bukovel), LLC "Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant", LLC "Motordetal-Konotop", JSC "Zaporizhzhia Aluminum Production Plant" and other assets," Svyrydenko said.

      Auctions will begin in March. Assets will be put up for sale depending on the time required to prepare the property for sale.

      - the Prime Minister noted.

      According to her, all proceeds will go to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression "and will work to restore infrastructure, the economy, and support people."

      Julia Shramko

      EconomyPolitics
      Real estate
      Sanctions
      State budget
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      War in Ukraine
      Ukraine