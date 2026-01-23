Government simplified the sale of sanctioned Russian assets: Svyrydenko announced an auction for "Ocean Plaza", a hotel in Bukovel, and more

The government has simplified the sale of sanctioned property of Russians and approved a list of sanctioned assets, including the Ocean Plaza shopping center and a hotel in Bukovel; auctions will begin in March, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced, UNN reports.

The government has simplified the sale of sanctioned assets, which were seized into state ownership, at open auctions. - Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

Key changes

According to the Prime Minister, the changes include:

from now on, claims for loans can be included in the asset and sold together with it as a single package;

if the first auction does not take place, the state automatically launches a repeat auction with a lower price, and then an auction according to the Dutch model with a gradual price reduction. This will speed up the sale of sanctioned property and increase revenues;

"At the same time, we approved a list of sanctioned assets and an approximate schedule for their sale. Corporate rights of 26 objects will be put up for auction, including LLC "Investment Union "Lybid" (Ocean Plaza shopping center), LLC "Mykolaiv Alumina Refinery", LLC "Kalush Pipe Plant", LLC "AMSTEL-SKI" (hotel in Bukovel), LLC "Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant", LLC "Motordetal-Konotop", JSC "Zaporizhzhia Aluminum Production Plant" and other assets," Svyrydenko said.

Auctions will begin in March. Assets will be put up for sale depending on the time required to prepare the property for sale. - the Prime Minister noted.

According to her, all proceeds will go to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression "and will work to restore infrastructure, the economy, and support people."