The government appointed an interim head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation: what is known about Oleksandr Borniakov

Photo: diia.gov.ua

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandr Borniakov as the interim head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. He replaced Mykhailo Fedorov, who became the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant Cabinet order.

Details

To temporarily assign the duties of the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine to the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for European Integration, Oleksandr Serhiiovych Borniakov - states the text of order No. 16-r dated January 14, 2026.

Who is Oleksandr Borniakov

Borniakov is an entrepreneur, founder of the IT company SoftTechnics, the VertaMedia (Adtelligent Inc) platform, Clickky, and the WannaBiz business incubator. He also served as a deputy of the Odesa Regional and City Councils, heading commissions on IT, economics, and international relations.

10 years ago, in 2016, he was included in the Kyiv Post's ranking of 25 innovative business leaders in Ukraine.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada, on its second attempt, appointed Denys Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.

The parliament also voted for the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense of Ukraine.