The government appointed an interim head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation: what is known about Oleksandr Borniakov

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 14424 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 19309 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 13168 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 15394 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 36650 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 34050 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 36029 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 33730 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27551 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 23187 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasonsPhotoJanuary 15, 03:07 AM • 16522 views
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPDJanuary 15, 04:04 AM • 13955 views
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhoto06:59 AM • 12663 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis07:20 AM • 4334 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy08:33 AM • 10592 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 4312 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 14424 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope08:08 AM • 19309 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 41240 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 53470 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Yulia Tymoshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis07:20 AM • 4402 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 35312 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 69519 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 61089 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 65301 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
9K720 Iskander

The government appointed an interim head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation: what is known about Oleksandr Borniakov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Oleksandr Borniakov as the interim head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. He replaced Mykhailo Fedorov, who became the head of the Ministry of Defense.

The government appointed an interim head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation: what is known about Oleksandr Borniakov
Photo: diia.gov.ua

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandr Borniakov as the interim head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. He replaced Mykhailo Fedorov, who became the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant Cabinet order.

Details

To temporarily assign the duties of the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine to the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for European Integration, Oleksandr Serhiiovych Borniakov

- states the text of order No. 16-r dated January 14, 2026.

Who is Oleksandr Borniakov

Borniakov is an entrepreneur, founder of the IT company SoftTechnics, the VertaMedia (Adtelligent Inc) platform, Clickky, and the WannaBiz business incubator. He also served as a deputy of the Odesa Regional and City Councils, heading commissions on IT, economics, and international relations.

10 years ago, in 2016, he was included in the Kyiv Post's ranking of 25 innovative business leaders in Ukraine.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada, on its second attempt, appointed Denys Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.

The parliament also voted for the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsTechnologies
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal