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“Girona” has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Tsyhankov following his posts on Instagram

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2682 views

Spanish club Girona has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Viktor Tsyhankov over his recent conduct. The club believes that the player's actions may violate his contractual obligations.

“Girona” has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Tsyhankov following his posts on Instagram

Spanish club "Girona" has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the club and Ukraine national team winger Viktor Tsyhankov over his recent behavior. This is stated in the club's statement, reports UNN

FC "Girona" reports that it has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Viktor Tsyhankov in connection with his recent behavior. The club believes that the player's actions may constitute a breach of his contractual obligations and do not meet the standards of conduct required by the club 

- the statement reads. 

The club stated that it would defend its rights and interests and take appropriate measures במסגרת this procedure, adding that for now the club would make no further public statements on the matter.

Supplement

UNN, citing Spanish media, reported that Viktor Tsyhankov, who was included in "Girona's" squad, refused to come on as a substitute in the match against "Leganés". 

According to AS, immediately after the final whistle, a confrontation took place in the dressing room involving Tsyhankov and one of the team's medical staff members.

Later, Tsyhankov published screenshots showing that the club is currently not allowing the footballer to give any interviews.

Scandal at “Girona” — Tsyhankov and Vanat took part in a fight in the dressing room; the club is banning the footballers from speaking to the press17.08.26, 22:24 • 12869 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Viktor Tsygankov
Girona FC
Ukraine