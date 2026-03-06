$43.720.26
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 18284 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 43530 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
March 5, 12:39 PM • 79520 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 46685 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 42085 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 67775 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25828 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49412 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 80131 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Germany refused to increase its military presence in the Middle East despite escalation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Germany refused to increase its military presence in the Middle East, despite the intensification of military preparations by its allies. The priority for the Bundeswehr remains strengthening the Alliance's eastern flank and the UN mission in Lebanon.

Germany refused to increase its military presence in the Middle East despite escalation

Official Berlin has stated that it has no plans to deploy additional forces in the Eastern Mediterranean region, despite the intensification of military preparations by European allies. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This decision was announced after a drone attack on a British airbase in Cyprus, which prompted Great Britain, France, Italy, and a number of other NATO countries to begin transferring fleets to protect the island. The German Ministry of Defense emphasized that the priority for the Bundeswehr remains strengthening the Alliance's eastern flank in Europe and fulfilling current obligations within the framework of the UN mission in Lebanon.

Collective allied response to the attack in Cyprus

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto confirmed that Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands will send naval formations to patrol the waters of Cyprus in the coming days. London is also strengthening its presence with a destroyer and helicopters equipped with anti-drone systems, creating a multinational shield around strategic facilities.

Germany seeks to reduce energy dependence on the US through gas purchases from Canada05.03.26, 20:43 • 4148 views

Meanwhile, a key German asset – the air defense frigate "Saxony" – remains involved in NATO's "Cold Response" exercises in the Arctic, which limits Berlin's operational capabilities in the Mediterranean.

Germany currently does not plan any additional military capabilities beyond its existing contributions to international missions in the Middle East

— stated the German Ministry of Defense.

European countries are strengthening Cyprus's defense after a drone attack - what Italy, Spain, and France have promised, and what NATO says05.03.26, 15:45 • 4200 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World