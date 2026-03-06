Germany refused to increase its military presence in the Middle East despite escalation

Official Berlin has stated that it has no plans to deploy additional forces in the Eastern Mediterranean region, despite the intensification of military preparations by European allies. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

This decision was announced after a drone attack on a British airbase in Cyprus, which prompted Great Britain, France, Italy, and a number of other NATO countries to begin transferring fleets to protect the island. The German Ministry of Defense emphasized that the priority for the Bundeswehr remains strengthening the Alliance's eastern flank in Europe and fulfilling current obligations within the framework of the UN mission in Lebanon.

Collective allied response to the attack in Cyprus

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto confirmed that Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands will send naval formations to patrol the waters of Cyprus in the coming days. London is also strengthening its presence with a destroyer and helicopters equipped with anti-drone systems, creating a multinational shield around strategic facilities.

Meanwhile, a key German asset – the air defense frigate "Saxony" – remains involved in NATO's "Cold Response" exercises in the Arctic, which limits Berlin's operational capabilities in the Mediterranean.

Germany currently does not plan any additional military capabilities beyond its existing contributions to international missions in the Middle East — stated the German Ministry of Defense.

