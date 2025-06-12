Germany is not considering supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine - Pistorius
Kyiv • UNN
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany is not considering transferring Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine. Zelensky stated that the issue of Taurus missiles is of great importance.
Germany is not considering the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Details
You asked me the question of whether we are considering this, I answer: "No"
Recall
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is possible, but did not go into details.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of Taurus missiles is of great importance, and he would like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to transfer them to Ukraine