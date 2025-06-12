Germany is not considering supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine - Pistorius

Germany is not considering the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

You asked me the question of whether we are considering this, I answer: "No" - said Pistorius.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is possible, but did not go into details.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of Taurus missiles is of great importance, and he would like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to transfer them to Ukraine