Germany has lifted a blockade on the sale of Eurofighter fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Germany's decision to allow the sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Saudi Arabia is due to the changed situation after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, as well as "a very constructive attitude of Saudi Arabia to Israel," a German government spokesman said today, writes UNN citing Roliticoy

The policy change was implemented Sunday by German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock while in Israel.

"The world, especially here in the Middle East, has become a very different place since (Oct. 7)," she said.

Another German government official said today that a decision on a specific sale has not yet been made because there is no tender procedure.

Saudi Arabia bought 72 Eurofighter fighters in 2007 from BAE Systems for about £4.4 billion (nearly $5.6 billion); these aircraft have already been delivered, but Riyadh needs another 48 fighters.

However, Germany has blocked further deliveries of the fighter jet - a joint British, German, Italian and Spanish project - because of Saudi Arabia's role in Yemen's civil war and the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Germany's reversal of the decision is noted to be a victory for jet maker Airbus, which has repeatedly criticized Berlin's refusal to sell more Eurofighter fighters.

It is also likely to reassure France, which had feared that Germany's strict stance on exports could jeopardize future sales of the joint Future Combat Aircraft System, a next-generation fighter jet currently under development in Paris, Berlin and Madrid, the publication said.

However, there is a question whether Riyadh will now buy Dassault's Rafale combat aircraft. Saudi Arabia has shown interest in the French warplane as Berlin has been stalling on the Eurofighter.