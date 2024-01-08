ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Germany has lifted a blockade on the sale of Eurofighter fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Germany has lifted a blockade on the sale of Eurofighter fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23740 views

Germany has lifted a blockade on the sale of Eurofighter fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Germany's decision to allow the sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Saudi Arabia is due to the changed situation after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, as well as "a very constructive attitude of Saudi Arabia to Israel," a German government spokesman said today, writes UNN citing Roliticoy

Details

The policy change was implemented Sunday by German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock while in Israel.

"The world, especially here in the Middle East, has become a very different place since (Oct. 7)," she said.

Another German government official said today that a decision on a specific sale has not yet been made because there is no tender procedure.

Supplement

Saudi Arabia bought 72 Eurofighter fighters in 2007 from BAE Systems for about £4.4 billion (nearly $5.6 billion); these aircraft have already been delivered, but Riyadh needs another 48 fighters.

However, Germany has blocked further deliveries of the fighter jet - a joint British, German, Italian and Spanish project - because of Saudi Arabia's role in Yemen's civil war and the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Germany's reversal of the decision is noted to be a victory for jet maker Airbus, which has repeatedly criticized Berlin's refusal to sell more Eurofighter fighters.

It is also likely to reassure France, which had feared that Germany's strict stance on exports could jeopardize future sales of the joint Future Combat Aircraft System, a next-generation fighter jet currently under development in Paris, Berlin and Madrid, the publication said.

However, there is a question whether Riyadh will now buy Dassault's Rafale combat aircraft. Saudi Arabia has shown interest in the French warplane as Berlin has been stalling on the Eurofighter.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising