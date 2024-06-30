Germany defeats Denmark 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2024
In the final match of Euro 2024 in Dortmund, Germany defeated Denmark 2-0 with goals by Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala to reach the quarterfinals.
The German national team defeated Denmark 2-0 in the ⅛ match of the Euro 2024 final in Dortmund. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.
Details
Today, the ⅛ final match of Euro 2024 took place in Dortmund, where the German national football team defeated Denmark 2-0 and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament.
The first half was tense but scoreless. The real drama unfolded in the second half, when the Danes almost opened the scoring, but their goal was canceled due to offside. Shortly afterwards, the referee ruled in favor of Germany after a defender's hand in the penalty area, and Kai Havertz successfully converted the penalty kick to open the scoring in favor of the Germans.
In the 68th minute, Jamal Musiala doubled his team's lead, going one-on-one with the Denmark goalkeeper and scoring the second goal of the match.
It is worth noting that the match was interrupted for 24 minutes in the first half due to a thunderstorm, lightning and hail, which led to a temporary halt in the game and the players being sent to the locker room.
