German Foreign Minister comments on blocking of Ukrainian grain by Poles

On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock visited Odesa, where she spoke about the blocking of Ukrainian grain by the Poles, UNN reports.

Details

Together with the delegation, she visited the port of Odesa, which is mercilessly shelled by Russia to block the export of Ukrainian grain, which feeds the world. From the Ukrainian side, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, the German Foreign Minister received a gift of bags of grain that had survived one of these Russian attacks. She also mentioned the Poles, who also block Ukrainian grain at the border, emphasizing that "Poland is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine, so we need to make sure that the governments of these countries do not separate.

"We need to look closely at who is standing on the border, who is blocking it. When I see a small cup of grain in the port of Odesa, which is necessary for people when hunger is used as a weapon, I want to point out what it means to throw grain on the road. So I would like to wish my Polish and Ukrainian colleagues to discuss this professionally," she said.

