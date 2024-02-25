$41.340.03
06:32 PM • 1852 views

+13°
1m/s
44%
We do not need funds for reconstruction, we need air defense right now: Kiper meets with German Foreign Minister

Kyiv

 • 26602 views

During a visit to Odesa region on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock and the head of the regional state administration discussed strengthening air defense to protect against further Russian destruction.

We do not need funds for reconstruction, we need air defense right now: Kiper meets with German Foreign Minister

On the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock visited Odesa region. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba took part in the events on the occasion of the German delegation's arrival. During the briefing, he noted the position of the head of the regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, regarding the latter's request to help Ukraine with air defense systems, reports UNN.

"When the head of the regional state administration was asked what kind of help you need to rebuild Ukraine, he replied: the best tool for rebuilding is air defense, then there will be no destruction. We will find the money, we will rebuild, but now we need weapons. When I say now, I mean right now," Kipper quoted Kuleb as saying.

During the visit, the German delegation familiarized itself with the consequences of Russian terrorism, in particular, saw the destruction caused by shelling with their own eyes and strongly condemned the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Kiper informs.

"Over the past two years, Germany has become the second largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine and a strong supporter of Ukraine's membership in the EU. We are grateful to German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock for her visit and special attention to our region," he added.

The head of the regional state administration briefed the German Foreign Minister on the security situation in the region.

"We hope for further strengthening of air defense. The visit of the Head of German Diplomacy to Odesa demonstrates Germany's support for Ukraine's struggle for territorial integrity and sovereignty," Kiper added.

Burbock also received bags of Ukrainian grain, which the Russians have been trying to destroy for two years in a row.

Add

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and expressed the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the postwar reconstruction of Odesa region.

In the same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security. In November, the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa .

During the visit, Cameron examined the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure and architectural monuments in Odesa.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
European Union
David Cameron
Greece
Germany
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Odesa
