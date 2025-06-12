German Defense Minister Pistorius arrived in Kyiv for talks on military aid
Kyiv • UNN
Boris Pistorius condemned the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine and stressed Germany's commitment to support. Germany is the second largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, saying he wanted to talk to Ukrainian leaders about Russia's war against Ukraine and discuss additional military assistance, UNN reports, citing dpa.
Details
Shortly after arriving, Pistorius reportedly condemned recent Russian airstrikes on Ukraine involving a large number of cruise missiles and strike drones, calling them extremely brutal and threatening.
According to Pistorius, the nature of the strikes suggests that Moscow is currently not interested in a peaceful settlement and instead continues its campaign with unabated force, increasingly targeting civilian areas.
The German Defense Minister said his visit underscores the commitment of the new German government to support Ukraine.
Addition
Germany is the second largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States.