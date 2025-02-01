German agency uses photos of injured Ukrainians to advertise Russian media. Kyiv demands an apology

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 31135 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69347 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103148 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124657 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102523 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130366 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103591 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113331 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103653 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95292 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113157 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 28179 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107615 views
02:39 PM • 31135 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124657 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130366 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163161 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153208 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3123 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10046 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107615 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113157 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138777 views
German agency uses photos of injured Ukrainians to advertise Russian media. Kyiv demands an apology

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42486 views

The German agency Lure used photos of Ukrainians affected by the war in an advertising campaign for the Russian media outlet Meduza. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands that the content be removed and that Ukrainians whose grief was exploited apologize.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the demonstration of images of Ukrainians who suffered as a result of Russian terror in the advertising of the Russian media, reports UNN.

"A special 'award' for marketing cynicism and hypocrisy should be given to the Lure agency from Berlin. They showed Ukrainians who lost their families and homes in a commercial for the Russian media outlet Meduza. Using our tragedy to evoke sympathy for the Russians is a complete disgrace," the statement reads.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi called for "the immediate removal of all advertising content that exploits Ukrainian suffering caused by Russian terror from all media platforms where it appeared.

"We are also convinced that the Ukrainians whose grief has been cynically exploited deserve an apology," the statement said.

Context

As reported by Hromadske Radio, the Russian website Medusa, which considers itself an opposition website and whose journalists work in Latvia, has launched an advertising campaign that uses footage of the war in Ukraine.

The campaign for the Russian website was created for free by the German creative agency Lure. Its appearance was noticed by Victoria Feshak, a member of the Ukrainian NGO Viche Berlin.

Amid a large number of negative comments, the agency that developed the ad either removed the post or hid it.

According to Victoria Feshak, she saw the Medusa ad in a movie theater in Berlin. Among the images used in the advertising campaign are videos and photos of explosions as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine. The cover of the ad features a photo of Lviv resident Yaroslav Bazylevych at the funeral of his wife and three daughters, who were killed by Russian shelling of Lviv on September 4, 2024. The campaign also features an image of a woman crying outside her house in Bucha, Kyiv region, which was also destroyed by Russians.

The agency said that Medusa journalists "face constant threats from the Kremlin, including kidnapping and poisoning," and that is why they created the ad "to support the work of brave journalists who risk their lives every day to bring us the truth." However, the agency later removed or hid the post.

The organization Viche Berlin wrote that it was "shocked that a German creative agency is downplaying Russia's responsibility for this war and using the real suffering of Ukrainians to portray Russians as victims." They expressed hope that this campaign would be removed from European cities.

In the comments under the creative agency's video, Ukrainians also expressed outrage that videos depicting the suffering of Ukrainians were used to advertise "Russian liberals.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
latviaLatvia
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising