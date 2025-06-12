General Staff on the situation at the front: 118 combat engagements, the enemy is active in three directions

Currently, there have been 118 combat engagements at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the occupying army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the directions of Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eleven times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske, and in the direction of the settlement of Shandryholove. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions in the areas of Serebryanka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assault actions by Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to break through in the area of the settlement of Bila Hora. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders are repelling sixteen attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Yablunivka. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 32 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Malynivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Horikhove, and in the directions of Oleksiivka, Poltavka, and Muravka. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 19 enemy attacks. The settlement of Kozatske was subjected to air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried twenty-two times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Bahatyr, Skudne, Dniproenerhiya, Fedorivka, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novyi Komar, Shevchenko, and towards the settlements of Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, Komar. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy conducted one offensive action near the settlement of Malynivka, and also launched air strikes on the areas of Novozlatopol and Chumatske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assault actions by the enemy in the area of Novoandriivka and towards Pavlivka. The settlement of Verkhnya Krynytsia was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of the positions of our defenders, without success.

In the Kursk direction, twelve combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 119 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

There are no significant changes in the remaining directions, the General Staff summarized.

