In total, since the beginning of this day, 143 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 4315 kamikaze drones and carried out 2395 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 48 air strikes, dropping 135 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4315 kamikaze drones and carried out 2395 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions today, the enemy carried out 68 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including eight using MLRS. The total number of combat engagements is seven.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Vilcha, Synelnykove, and Mala Vovcha. No active assault operations are currently recorded.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the area of Hlushkivka, Pishchane, and Kurylivka. Three attacks have already been repelled.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Shyikivka, Drobycheve, Stavky, Novoserhiivka, and Stepove. Two assault operations are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance nine times towards Yampil, Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Zakitne. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked twice, in the area of Novodmytrivka and towards Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 15 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Illinivka, and Stepanivka. The battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Hryshyne. One attempt by the occupiers to improve their position is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 27 occupiers were eliminated and 11 were wounded in this direction today; two units of automotive equipment and two shelters were destroyed, four cannons, four units of automotive equipment, and a UAV control point were damaged. 152 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position four times, attacking towards Ternove, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Zlahoda. One of these attempts is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 15 attacks by the occupiers: in the area of Zaliznychne, Zahirne, Sviatopetrivka, Krynychne, and Huliaipole. Four assaults have not been completed.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and Plavni.

In the Dnipro direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

