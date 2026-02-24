$43.300.02
06:45 PM • 4554 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 8326 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 7950 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 8896 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 10791 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 12425 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 13315 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 12772 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 23007 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13488 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
General Staff on the front situation: 143 combat engagements recorded, enemy launched 4315 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Since the beginning of the day, 143 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the enemy used 4315 kamikaze drones and carried out 2395 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 27 occupiers were eliminated and 11 wounded, two vehicles were destroyed.

General Staff on the front situation: 143 combat engagements recorded, enemy launched 4315 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 143 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 4315 kamikaze drones and carried out 2395 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 48 air strikes, dropping 135 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4315 kamikaze drones and carried out 2395 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions today, the enemy carried out 68 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including eight using MLRS. The total number of combat engagements is seven.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Vilcha, Synelnykove, and Mala Vovcha. No active assault operations are currently recorded.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the area of Hlushkivka, Pishchane, and Kurylivka. Three attacks have already been repelled.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Shyikivka, Drobycheve, Stavky, Novoserhiivka, and Stepove. Two assault operations are ongoing.

British PM on the fourth year of the war: Russia has not achieved its goals, suffering colossal losses24.02.26, 13:30 • 2452 views

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance nine times towards Yampil, Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Zakitne. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked twice, in the area of Novodmytrivka and towards Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 15 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Illinivka, and Stepanivka. The battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Hryshyne. One attempt by the occupiers to improve their position is still ongoing.

Extremely high losses, primitive tactics, and unprepared soldiers - British intelligence on the state of the Russian army24.02.26, 19:37 • 1684 views

According to preliminary estimates, 27 occupiers were eliminated and 11 were wounded in this direction today; two units of automotive equipment and two shelters were destroyed, four cannons, four units of automotive equipment, and a UAV control point were damaged. 152 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position four times, attacking towards Ternove, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Zlahoda. One of these attempts is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 15 attacks by the occupiers: in the area of Zaliznychne, Zahirne, Sviatopetrivka, Krynychne, and Huliaipole. Four assaults have not been completed.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and Plavni.

In the Dnipro direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Minus 920 occupiers and almost 1700 enemy drones: Russian losses per day24.02.26, 07:44 • 5694 views

Antonina Tumanova

