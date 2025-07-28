General Staff on the front situation: 131 combat engagements took place, the enemy is actively operating in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, 131 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy actively attacked in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. In addition, the occupiers carried out 1,376 kamikaze drone strikes, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

The enemy launched five missile and 70 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, used eight missiles and dropped 107 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1,376 kamikaze drone strikes and 4,015 shellings. - the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven assault actions of the occupiers, one combat engagement is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and carried out 267 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks in the areas of Zeleny and Krasny Pershy.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, and Lozova – a battle is currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and towards Dronivka and Serebryanka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped four attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped an enemy attempt to advance towards Predtechyne. Kostiantynivka was subjected to an air strike.

The enemy tried seven times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction – in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 42 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunyshche, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Zeleny Kut, and Dachne. Currently, battles are ongoing in eight locations. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Svitlo.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 149 occupiers, 96 of whom were irrevocably lost. Three units of automotive equipment, two motorcycles, 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, two satellite communication terminals, a UAV control antenna, and three shelters for personnel were destroyed. In addition, a quad bike and five enemy satellite communication terminals were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Zelene Pole, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, and Temirivka, and six more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Ternove.

In the Huliaipole direction, no offensive actions by the occupiers were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the invaders.

Enemy losses: another thousand soldiers and 4 tanks per day