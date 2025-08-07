General Staff on the front situation: 119 combat engagements took place, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

In total, since the beginning of this day, 119 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. As reported by the General Staff, the occupiers used 1,724 kamikaze drones for attacks, according to UNN.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 55 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 104 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,724 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4,015 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, ten combat engagements with Russian invaders took place.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Southern Slobozhansky direction — in the areas of Vovchansk and Fyholivka, one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made nine attempts to advance in the areas of Myrny, Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 assault actions in the areas of Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, as well as in the directions of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Olhivka. Two more battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka, but was repelled.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, occupation units attacked in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the directions of Novomarkove and Stupochky. Ukrainian units repelled all five attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, nine combat engagements took place. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn Yar. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 29 times in the areas of Poltavka, Boikivka, Mykolaivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zapovidne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zelene Kut, and Horikhove. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 174 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, of which 122 were irrevocably lost. Also, a cannon, eight vehicles, 32 UAVs, two satellite communication terminals, and two UAV control points were destroyed. Four vehicles, three artillery systems, and 11 shelters for personnel were also hit.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the invaders in the areas of Fily, Tovste, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Kamyshivakha, Voskresenka, and in the direction of Novoivanivka. Two more battles are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy assault near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders near Kamianka and in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Over a thousand occupiers and hundreds of units of military equipment: General Staff reported on enemy losses per day