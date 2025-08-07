General Staff on the front situation: 119 combat engagements took place, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

$41.610.07
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
03:56 PM • 48399 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
August 7, 02:11 PM • 47963 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
August 7, 12:15 PM • 106499 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
August 7, 11:55 AM • 106656 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
August 7, 09:40 AM • 94915 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 144461 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
August 7, 08:14 AM • 74578 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 47256 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46203 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM
"Vitkoff said nothing of the sort": the Presidential Office called the "conditions for a truce" spread by Polish media a fake03:30 PM
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament04:51 PM
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
August 7, 03:56 PM
03:56 PM • 48393 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
August 7, 12:15 PM
August 7, 12:15 PM • 106493 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
August 7, 11:55 AM
August 7, 11:55 AM • 106651 views
General Staff on the front situation: 119 combat engagements took place, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Since the beginning of the day, 119 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers launched one missile and 55 air strikes, using 1724 kamikaze drones and carrying out 4015 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 174 occupiers were neutralized.

General Staff on the front situation: 119 combat engagements took place, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

In total, since the beginning of this day, 119 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. As reported by the General Staff, the occupiers used 1,724 kamikaze drones for attacks, according to UNN.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 55 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 104 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,724 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4,015 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, ten combat engagements with Russian invaders took place.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Southern Slobozhansky direction — in the areas of Vovchansk and Fyholivka, one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made nine attempts to advance in the areas of Myrny, Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 assault actions in the areas of Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, as well as in the directions of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Olhivka. Two more battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka, but was repelled.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, occupation units attacked in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the directions of Novomarkove and Stupochky. Ukrainian units repelled all five attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, nine combat engagements took place. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn Yar. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 29 times in the areas of Poltavka, Boikivka, Mykolaivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zapovidne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zelene Kut, and Horikhove. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 174 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, of which 122 were irrevocably lost. Also, a cannon, eight vehicles, 32 UAVs, two satellite communication terminals, and two UAV control points were destroyed. Four vehicles, three artillery systems, and 11 shelters for personnel were also hit.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the invaders in the areas of Fily, Tovste, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Kamyshivakha, Voskresenka, and in the direction of Novoivanivka. Two more battles are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy assault near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders near Kamianka and in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine