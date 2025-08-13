General Staff on the front situation: 118 combat engagements, the enemy used 1674 kamikaze drones

Currently, there have been a total of 118 combat engagements, and the invaders have used 1674 kamikaze drones for attacks, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

Today, the terrorist state launched one missile and 58 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 84 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 1674 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3820 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were eight combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 19 guided bombs, and carried out 277 shellings, including 12 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked twice in the Southern Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

The aggressor tried to advance on our positions three times in the Kupyansk direction near Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction today, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, and Torske. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Novoselivka, and Pereyizne, one attack is still ongoing.

Currently, in the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders have stopped two enemy assaults. The enemy attacked towards Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, a combat engagement is still ongoing. Our troops have repelled six enemy attacks today in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 42 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and Dachne. While restraining the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 attacks, and the battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 192 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed a tank, five units of automotive equipment, 18 UAVs, and a UAV antenna. Ukrainian defenders also hit a tank, two guns, and nine shelters for personnel.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near the settlements of Maliyivka, Tovste, Shevchenko, and Oleksandhrad. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy made one attempt to advance near Malynivka, but was stopped by Ukrainian units.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor made four unsuccessful attempts to advance towards the positions of Ukrainian units.

Over the past day, Russia lost about 900 servicemen, 8 armored combat vehicles, and air defense systems