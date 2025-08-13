$41.430.02
07:25 PM • 3022 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew
04:57 PM • 13610 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 22638 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 26076 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 31446 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 68785 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 72074 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 136381 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 62907 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 114028 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff on the front situation: 118 combat engagements, the enemy used 1674 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Over the past day, 118 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 1 missile and 58 air strikes, using 2 missiles, 84 guided bombs, and 1674 kamikaze drones. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 192 personnel, a tank, 5 units of automotive equipment, 18 UAVs, and a UAV antenna.

General Staff on the front situation: 118 combat engagements, the enemy used 1674 kamikaze drones

Currently, there have been a total of 118 combat engagements, and the invaders have used 1674 kamikaze drones for attacks, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

Today, the terrorist state launched one missile and 58 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 84 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 1674 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3820 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were eight combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 19 guided bombs, and carried out 277 shellings, including 12 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked twice in the Southern Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

The aggressor tried to advance on our positions three times in the Kupyansk direction near Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction today, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, and Torske. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Novoselivka, and Pereyizne, one attack is still ongoing.

Currently, in the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders have stopped two enemy assaults. The enemy attacked towards Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, a combat engagement is still ongoing. Our troops have repelled six enemy attacks today in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 42 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and Dachne. While restraining the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 attacks, and the battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 192 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed a tank, five units of automotive equipment, 18 UAVs, and a UAV antenna. Ukrainian defenders also hit a tank, two guns, and nine shelters for personnel.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near the settlements of Maliyivka, Tovste, Shevchenko, and Oleksandhrad. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy made one attempt to advance near Malynivka, but was stopped by Ukrainian units.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor made four unsuccessful attempts to advance towards the positions of Ukrainian units.

Over the past day, Russia lost about 900 servicemen, 8 armored combat vehicles, and air defense systems13.08.25, 08:04 • 2728 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle