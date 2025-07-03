General Staff on the front situation: 110 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 1120 kamikaze drone strikes

Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy carried out 1120 kamikaze drone strikes and 4500 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched two missile and 51 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 79 guided bombs, carried out 1120 kamikaze drone strikes and 4500 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks. The enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropping a total of 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 178 artillery shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy assaults in the areas of Vovchansk and Ambarnoye. The settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Odnorobivka, Vodyane, Otradne, Okhrimivka, and Vilkhuvatka were subjected to air strikes.

The enemy attacked our fortifications four times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction today, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 18 times near Novy Mir, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Nadiya, Serebryanka, and in the direction of Dronivka and Shandryholove. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks near Vyimka and Fedorivka.

Our troops repelled one attack towards Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders six times in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 35 assault and offensive actions during the day.

The activity of the Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the settlements of Myrne, Novotoretske, Myrolyubivka, Malynivka, Razyne, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Dachne and in the direction of Novopavlivka, Myrnograd, Novopidhorodne and Sofiivka. Battles are still ongoing in three locations. Enemy aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at the settlements of Poltavka, Bilytske, Myrnograd, Novopavlivka, Filiya, Dachne.

According to preliminary estimates, our soldiers eliminated 69 and wounded 48 occupiers in this direction, destroyed four vehicles, two Groza self-propelled electronic warfare stations, two satellite terminals, seven motorcycles, and three unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, they significantly damaged one armored combat vehicle, four motorcycles, and an enemy cannon.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Vilne Pole, Myrne, Piddubne and towards the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance once in the area of Novozlatopil.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the invaders towards Novopavlivka in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy attacks.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

