General Staff on the front line situation: 111 combat engagements, Russia used over 1.2 thousand kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of this day, 111 combat engagements have taken place at the front, Russians used 1256 kamikaze drones for attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, the occupiers launched 49 air strikes, using 77 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1256 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3754 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped a total of five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 168 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Zeleny, Hlyboke, and towards Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions against the positions of our defenders in the areas of Holubivka and Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times during the day near the settlements of Torske, Bilohorivka, Kolodiazi, Novyi Myr, Novovodianka, Ridkodub, Torske, and in the directions of Serednye, Shandryholove, Olhivka. To date, four combat engagements remain unfinished.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks towards Hryhorivka and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 5 combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, and in the direction of Bila Hora. One of them is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy assaults.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through our defense 30 times in the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Novotoretske, Myrny, Promin, Novosergiiivka, Volodymyrivka, Myrolyubivka, Myrnorhrad, Lysivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian warriors neutralized 101 occupiers, 67 of them irrevocably. Also, nine cars, four motorcycles, fourteen unmanned aerial vehicles, and three satellite terminals were destroyed. In addition, a howitzer and a motorcycle of the occupiers were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, Novopil. Our defenders successfully stopped sixteen attacks, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Malynivka.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Kamianke.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

