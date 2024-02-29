General Staff: Defense Forces withstood 73 Russian attacks, 22 in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33533 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 125921 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77964 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 292391 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245993 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195280 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233299 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252078 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158145 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372248 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 93105 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 116479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76205 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55078 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57467 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 125921 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 292391 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 218891 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245993 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22520 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30412 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30186 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 77845 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 84872 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

General Staff: Defense Forces withstood 73 Russian attacks, 22 in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111286 views

Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks in various parts of the frontline and launched air strikes that destroyed Russian aircraft.

General Staff: Defense Forces withstood 73 Russian attacks, 22 in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors

73 combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian frontline over the last day. Our defenders repelled most of the occupants' attacks in the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors. The current situation at the front is described in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Within the last day, 73 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 79 air strikes, fired 90 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

- reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Petropavlivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region. It is noted that the enemy once again made an unsuccessful attempt to drive our troops from their positions.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian defenders withstood 11 Russian assaults. The invaders attacked with the support of aviation near the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka in Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

Occupants are trying to seize two settlements in the Bakhmut sector, fighting continues - Yevlash29.02.24, 15:28 • 30660 views

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled the enemy 22 times. It is noted that the Russian army stormed Ukrainian positions near Berdychiv, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

Syrskyi checked the cohesion and interaction of units in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove sectors29.02.24, 18:57 • 27629 views

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka. In this section of the Donetsk front, the invaders, supported by air power, tried to break through the defense of our troops 22 times.

Defense forces repelled an attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, in the Orikhiv sector.  

And in the Kherson sector, our defenders stopped Russian attempts to drive our units from footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River four times.

Optional

According to the General Staff, on Thursday, the Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation carried out 10 strikes on Russian positions. In addition, units of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed three Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Three in one morning: Ukrainian Defense Forces "canceled" two more Russian Su-34s29.02.24, 11:28 • 27721 view

In addition, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners hit two areas of concentration of Russian weapons and military equipment and burned down three BM-21 Grad MLRS, one electronic warfare system and an enemy ammunition depot.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Su-34
Ukrainian Air Force
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Thorns
Orlovka
Kurakhovo
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
Bakhmut
Luhansk
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02