Occupants are trying to seize two settlements in the Bakhmut sector, fighting continues - Yevlash

Russian troops in the Bakhmut sector are trying to capture two settlements - Ivanivske and Bohdanivka. Fighting is already underway within Bohdanivka, said Ilya Yevlash, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports .

In the Bakhmut sector, of course, all the necessary engineering and fortification measures are being taken to hold the enemy at bay. However, the enemy continues to move in the area of Ivanivske and in the area of Bohdanivka, and there are already fighting within the city - said Yevlash.

According to him, the enemy continues to bring its reserves there. In addition, the Russians are constantly striking with kamikaze drones, such as the Lancet, and are actively using FPV drones."

Yevlash noted that the occupiers are actively using Storm Z and Storm V assault groups, motorized rifle regiments and brigades, which continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front.

Over the last day, the enemy fired almost 700 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Bakhmut sector and used aviation four times.

The enemy is being destroyed by hundreds, but they are pulling up reserves - Yevlash