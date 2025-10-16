General Staff confirms hit on enemy Saratov Oil Refinery 16 October 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On October 16, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery, one of Russia's oldest enterprises. The plant processed 4.8 million tons of oil and supplied the needs of the Russian armed forces.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia, writes UNN.
On the night of October 16, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of Russia.
As stated, the Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in Russia. As of 2023, the volume of oil refining was 4.8 million tons. The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces, the General Staff noted.
"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently implementing a set of measures to strike critical elements of the military-industrial base of the Russian Federation to deprive it of the ability to continue aggression. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.
