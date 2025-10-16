$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
07:59 AM • 4898 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 12819 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
07:17 AM • 10864 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
05:41 AM • 21669 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 21282 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 20362 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 32703 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 53413 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 52294 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 42672 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
General Staff confirms hit on enemy Saratov Oil Refinery 16 October 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

On October 16, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery, one of Russia's oldest enterprises. The plant processed 4.8 million tons of oil and supplied the needs of the Russian armed forces.

General Staff confirms hit on enemy Saratov Oil Refinery

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia, writes UNN.

On the night of October 16, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of Russia.

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, the Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in Russia. As of 2023, the volume of oil refining was 4.8 million tons. The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces, the General Staff noted.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently implementing a set of measures to strike critical elements of the military-industrial base of the Russian Federation to deprive it of the ability to continue aggression. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Russia reported a night drone attack in several regions: Engels and Saratov with an oil refinery under the hit, power outages occurred16.10.25, 08:58 • 1750 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine