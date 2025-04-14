General Staff: almost half of the fighting on the front is in two directions

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

General Staff: almost half of the fighting on the front is in two directions

Kyiv • UNN

Since the beginning of the day, 67 combat clashes have taken place, almost half of them in the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions. The enemy is actively shelling Sumy region and looking for weak spots in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

General Staff: almost half of the fighting on the front is in two directions

Almost half of the 67 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in two directions - Pokrovsky and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 16:00 on April 14, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are restraining the offensive of the Russian occupiers and taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. At this time, 67 combat engagements took place

- reported in the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, the communities of Studenok, Dmytrivka, Buvalyne, Nova Sloboda, Porozok, Prokhody, Svarove, Petrushivka, Tovstodubove, Doroshivka, Vovkivka, Yemadykyne, Bila Berez and Utskove of Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortars; Russian terrorists launched air strikes with guided bombs on the areas of Osoivka, Mazenivka, Krasnopillia, Myropilske, Prokhody, Ugroyidy, Mykhailivske, Petrushivka, Ryasne, Mala Rybytsia and Stepok of Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the Slatyne area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nadia, Nove, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka during the day. One of them is still ongoing.

The occupying forces are looking for weak spots in our defense near Verkhnokamianske in the Siversk direction. The Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack, and a battle is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers twice tried to advance on Ukrainian positions in the area of Chasovoy Yar and Andriivka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, four combat engagements have been completed, and two more enemy assault actions are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance near Ozaryanivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 19 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 16 enemy attacks, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy tried five times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Hulyaypole and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Stepove, Lobkove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the invaders twice tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units.

"In the Kursk direction, 12 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and carried out 246 artillery shellings," the statement said.

In other directions - without significant changes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
