General Staff: 162 combat clashes at the front, occupiers stormed the Pokrovsk direction 51 times

Since the beginning of this day, 162 combat clashes have taken place on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupying units tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 51 times, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

Russian invaders launched 22 air strikes, using 37 KABs. In addition, the Russians used 956 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,234 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk during the day, and two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assaults in the areas of Zahrizove and Nova Kruglyakivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times during the day near Lypove, Ridkodub, Yampolivka and in the direction of Hrekivka, Novy Myr, and Zelena Dolyna. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

Eight enemy assault actions in the areas of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 10 combat clashes have been recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne, three of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near Dachne, Diliivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupying units have tried 51 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nova Poltavka, Promin, Yelyzavetivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Zorya, Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Novomykolaivka and Troitsky. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 96 occupiers, 54 of them irreversibly, destroyed one armored combat vehicle and three enemy vehicles.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 30 times near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopol, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Novopol, Zelene Pole. Twenty-two attacks have already been repelled, and eight combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the area of ​​Maly Shcherbaki, Stepove and Shcherbaki.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made six unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders during the day. In addition, the enemy launched 8 air strikes using 13 guided bombs, and also carried out 283 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from rocket salvo systems.

The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers and still has not achieved any of its strategic goals in Ukraine - Chairman of the NATO Military Committee