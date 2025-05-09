$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 11861 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 22967 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 28121 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 48627 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 59351 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 58779 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63057 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 67661 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 113525 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40110 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

General Staff: 162 combat clashes at the front, occupiers stormed the Pokrovsk direction 51 times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

Since the beginning of the day, 162 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The most attacks, 51, were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy is trying to break through the defense.

General Staff: 162 combat clashes at the front, occupiers stormed the Pokrovsk direction 51 times

Since the beginning of this day, 162 combat clashes have taken place on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupying units tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 51 times, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

Russian invaders launched 22 air strikes, using 37 KABs. In addition, the Russians used 956 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,234 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements 

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk during the day, and two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assaults in the areas of Zahrizove and Nova Kruglyakivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times during the day near Lypove, Ridkodub, Yampolivka and in the direction of Hrekivka, Novy Myr, and Zelena Dolyna. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

Eight enemy assault actions in the areas of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 10 combat clashes have been recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne, three of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near Dachne, Diliivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupying units have tried 51 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nova Poltavka, Promin, Yelyzavetivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Zorya, Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Novomykolaivka and Troitsky. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 96 occupiers, 54 of them irreversibly, destroyed one armored combat vehicle and three enemy vehicles.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 30 times near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopol, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Novopol, Zelene Pole. Twenty-two attacks have already been repelled, and eight combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the area of ​​Maly Shcherbaki, Stepove and Shcherbaki.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made six unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders during the day. In addition, the enemy launched 8 air strikes using 13 guided bombs, and also carried out 283 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from rocket salvo systems.

The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers and still has not achieved any of its strategic goals in Ukraine - Chairman of the NATO Military Committee 08.05.25, 14:45 • 6000 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
NATO
Ukraine
