General Staff: 113 enemy attacks recorded, hottest in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 113 times. It is most active in the Lyman, Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and Kursk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to advance to the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk and Kamyanka. One attack was repelled, two clashes continue. The enemy's aviation struck with KABs at the settlement of Skoryky.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupyansk direction near Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Novoplatonivka. There is a battle going on at the moment.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Sergiivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Hryhorivka. Four more attacks are ongoing. The settlement of Horokhovatka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks. The occupiers' units tried to advance towards Serebryanka.

Currently, five enemy assaults have taken place in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Kurdyumivka and towards Bila Hora. A battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out 11 assault actions on the positions of our defenders in the area of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka and Rusynyi Yar. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks, two clashes continue.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 35 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Horikhove and Oleksiivka. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 33 attacks.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the invaders went on the offensive 16 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Odradne, Skudne, Vesele, Burlatske, Novosilka and Zelene Pole. Our soldiers have already repelled ten attacks. The fighting does not subside.

In the Huliaipil direction, our defenders repelled an attack in the Malinivka area. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, a battle is taking place in the Nesteryanka area. Novod Andriivka, Primorske, Stepnohirsk and Plavni were subjected to air strikes.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are currently engaged in a battle with the enemy, who is trying to advance.

In the Kursk direction, our defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders, three clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 133 artillery bombardments, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, no significant changes have been noted at this time, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: 1,220 Russians and 42 artillery systems eliminated in a day