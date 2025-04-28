Gene Hackman was starving before his death: autopsy results revealed

American actor Gene Hackman, who died on February 18, 2025, had not eaten for a long time before his death. This was reported by Page Six, reports UNN.

Details

According to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, traces of acetone were found in the actor's body. A toxicology test of the legendary star showed an acetone level of 5.3 mg/dL, which corresponds to prolonged starvation.

Also, according to doctors, Hackman had heart failure and "severe chronic hypertensive changes" in the kidneys.

Let us remind you

Gene Hackman died at the age of 95 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His wife, 63-year-old Betsy Arakawa, a classical pianist, died with him.

It later became known that Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, called a doctor on February 12, one day after the likely date of death.

The body of a dog was also found; according to the autopsy, the animal likely died of thirst. Two more dogs were found alive.