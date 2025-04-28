Gene Hackman was starving before his death: autopsy results revealed

$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 21136 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 24890 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 31716 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 60268 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 107908 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 93796 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 68121 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 138221 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 67421 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52529 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 15018 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 12543 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 14421 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 18036 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 19400 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 21136 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 138221 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 115162 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 143654 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 193728 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ivan Fedorov

Scott Bessent

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Washington, D.C.

Iran

UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 107908 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 44481 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 79783 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 70421 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 73930 views
Gene Hackman was starving before his death: autopsy results revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3306 views

The autopsy revealed traces of acetone in Gene Hackman's body, indicating prolonged starvation. The actor also had heart failure and kidney problems.

Gene Hackman was starving before his death: autopsy results revealed

American actor Gene Hackman, who died on February 18, 2025, had not eaten for a long time before his death. This was reported by Page Six, reports UNN.

Details

According to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, traces of acetone were found in the actor's body. A toxicology test of the legendary star showed an acetone level of 5.3 mg/dL, which corresponds to prolonged starvation.

Also, according to doctors, Hackman had heart failure and "severe chronic hypertensive changes" in the kidneys.

Let us remind you

Gene Hackman died at the age of 95 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His wife, 63-year-old Betsy Arakawa, a classical pianist, died with him.

It later became known that Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, called a doctor on February 12, one day after the likely date of death.

The body of a dog was also found; according to the autopsy, the animal likely died of thirst. Two more dogs were found alive.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
New Mexico
