Gas pipeline leak repaired in Poltava region, gas supply is restoring

In Poltava region, a gas leak in a gas pipeline that occurred on February 12 has been repaired, and gas supply is being restored to local residents' homes, the head of the Poltava Regional Water Authority, Philip Pronin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Crews have repaired a gas leak in a gas pipeline in the Novosanzharska community. The supply of natural gas to consumers is starting. The situation is closely monitored by the EIA. Gas supply will definitely be restored to people - Pronin wrote on Telegram.

Recall

On February 12, a leak was detected at the gas pipeline in the Novi Sanzhary community. To eliminate the accident, gas supply was temporarily suspended to about 1,500 consumers in Leliukhivka and Novi Sanzhary.