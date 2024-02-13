Gas pipeline leak repaired in Poltava region, gas supply is restoring

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 57609 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115510 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120942 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163090 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164453 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266154 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176551 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166777 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148577 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236577 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 79964 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 57657 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 93473 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 54297 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 34909 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266154 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222050 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247506 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233773 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115510 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98851 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100301 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116855 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117527 views
Gas pipeline leak repaired in Poltava region, gas supply is restoring

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28888 views

A gas leak in a gas pipeline in Poltava Oblast is repaired and gas supply to local homes is restoring.

In Poltava region, a gas leak in a gas pipeline that occurred on February 12 has been repaired, and gas supply is being restored to local residents' homes, the head of the Poltava Regional Water Authority, Philip Pronin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Crews have repaired a gas leak in a gas pipeline in the Novosanzharska community. The supply of natural gas to consumers is starting. The situation is closely monitored by the EIA. Gas supply will definitely be restored to people

- Pronin wrote on Telegram.

Recall

On February 12, a leak was detected at the gas pipeline in the Novi Sanzhary community. To eliminate the accident, gas supply was temporarily suspended to about 1,500 consumers in Leliukhivka and Novi Sanzhary.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
poltavaPoltava

