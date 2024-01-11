Galushchenko: Energy facilities in frontline areas suffer from attacks every day
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's energy sector, primarily in the frontline regions, is subject to daily shelling. But the system remains resilient, providing citizens with light and heat.
The energy sector suffers from enemy attacks every day, and this certainly applies primarily to the frontline areas. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko during a visit to Zaporizhzhia, a correspondent of UNN reports.
The energy sector suffers from strikes every day, and this certainly applies primarily to the frontline areas, where both generation and distribution and transmission facilities are being attacked
He noted that the Ukrainian energy system has proven its resilience
We work steadily, provide Ukrainians with light and heat, so this is also very important in terms of what actions we need to take to coordinate within the region and, secondly, to make the system even more sustainable
AddendumAddendum
Andriy Gerus, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, reported that there is a possibility of Ukraine returning to scheduled blackouts, but it is quite low. It depends on russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.
An aerial bomb explodes 200 meters from a power engineers' team in Kharkiv region09.01.24, 11:45 • 29324 views