Galushchenko: Energy facilities in frontline areas suffer from attacks every day

The energy sector suffers from enemy attacks every day, and this certainly applies primarily to the frontline areas. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko during a visit to Zaporizhzhia, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The energy sector suffers from strikes every day, and this certainly applies primarily to the frontline areas, where both generation and distribution and transmission facilities are being attacked - Galushchenko said.

He noted that the Ukrainian energy system has proven its resilience

We work steadily, provide Ukrainians with light and heat, so this is also very important in terms of what actions we need to take to coordinate within the region and, secondly, to make the system even more sustainable - Galushchenko said.

Andriy Gerus, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, reported that there is a possibility of Ukraine returning to scheduled blackouts, but it is quite low. It depends on russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.

