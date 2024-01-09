An aerial bomb explodes 200 meters from a power engineers' team in Kharkiv region

A guided aerial bomb exploded in Kharkiv region this morning 200 meters from a power company's team, Kharkivoblenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, during the inspection of a high-voltage line damaged after a nighttime shelling in the village of Slobozhanske, Lipetsk community, an explosion occurred - a guided aerial bomb exploded 200 meters from where the electricians were located," Kharkivoblenergo reported on Telegram.

According to Roman Gangan, a leading engineer at Lipetsk power distribution company of Kharkivoblenergo, this is the second such case in a day.

"The same crew came under fire in Vesele village yesterday, January 8. The electricians went to restore power supply after the shelling when shells started exploding around them. The weather is now such that it is extremely difficult to leave the danger zone quickly - the road is covered with ice. Fortunately, none of the workers were injured in these two incidents, but there is damage to our networks," said Gangan.

According to him, it is impossible to predict enemy shelling, so power engineers show courage by performing their duties in extreme conditions.

