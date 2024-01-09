Russians shelled more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight: two people were injured

Russian troops attacked more than 15 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday. As a result of the shelling of the village of Dvorichne, Kupyansk district, two people were wounded and some buildings were damaged. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the JMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN writes.

More than 15 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Vesele, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kupiansk district; Bochkove, Budarky in Chuhuiv district - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy conducted air strikes near Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabayivka, Pishchane, Berestove in Kupyansk district.

At about 10:30 the enemy fired at Kupyansk. There were no casualties. At 14:15, and from 18:00 to 18:40, the enemy fired at Velykyi Burluk village of Kupyansk district with Smerch MLRS. The warehouses, the house of culture, elevator were damaged. There were no casualties.

At 17:30, the occupants attacked the village of Dvorichne, Kupyansk district. A 57-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were wounded. The victims were taken to the hospital, their condition is moderate. A private house was damaged - said Sinegubov.

Around 21:00, the enemy fired on the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. A house and outbuildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

