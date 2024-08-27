ukenru
Gallagher brothers hint at Oasis reunion

Gallagher brothers hint at Oasis reunion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106791 views

Liam and Noel Gallagher posted a mysterious video with the date “27.08.24”, hinting at a possible Oasis reunion. According to rumors, the band is planning a series of concerts, including performances at Wembley and Manchester.

Liam and Noel Gallagher have reinforced speculation that an Oasis reunion may finally be in the works, hinting that an announcement could be made soon, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

A short clip with the same font and style of the band's famous logo appeared on the brothers' social media accounts on Sunday, as well as on the official Oasis page.

It shows the date "27.08.24", which then flickers and then displays as "8 am".

A Sunday Times report, citing unnamed industry insiders, claims that the brothers are set to perform a string of concerts next year, including shows at London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park. 

There is also an assumption that a headliner slot at Glastonbury may be in the works.

Addendum

Fans of the Manchester-based rock band have been begging for the brothers to reunite since they split in 2009 after a fight backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Formed in 1991, the band gained popularity with hits such as Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, and Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

