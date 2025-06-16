$41.450.04
Von der Leyen: G7 must increase pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on the G7 countries to strengthen sanctions against Russia. This is necessary to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of negotiations.

Von der Leyen: G7 must increase pressure on Russia

Greater pressure must be exerted on Russia to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday and called on G7 countries to step up sanctions to achieve this goal, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The leaders of the world's largest industrialized countries are meeting in the Canadian Rockies with European countries seeking to keep the issue of the war in Ukraine in the head of US President Donald Trump, despite the fighting that has erupted between Israel and Iran in the Middle East.

Amid stalled diplomacy, the EU is reportedly set to adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia, but has so far failed to convince Trump, who has been reluctant to put pressure on Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, to impose new US sanctions. Trump has said he does not want sanctions to prevent a ceasefire.

We need to put more pressure on Russia to achieve a real ceasefire, get Russia to the negotiating table and end this war, sanctions are crucial to this

- von der Leyen said at a press conference ahead of talks between the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States on Monday.

"Last week, we put forward a proposal for an 18th package of sanctions. I will invite all G7 partners to join us in these efforts," the head of the European Commission said.

Global attention has shifted to the Middle East, where Israeli strikes on Iran have raised the risk of escalating into a wider regional conflict. The ensuing spike in oil prices has fueled fears about the global economy.

Oil prices are unstable due to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran16.06.25, 09:17 • 872 views

Von der Leyen said that in talks with Trump on Saturday, they agreed that like-minded countries should defend market stability, especially in energy markets.

"We will also be very vigilant (regarding) the consequences for international energy markets," she said.

On trade talks with the Trump administration, she said she prefers to reach a negotiated solution by the July 9 deadline, but the bloc is preparing measures in case an agreement is not reached.

EU calls on Trump to end trade war at G7 summit: details of the statement16.06.25, 09:37 • 586 views

Von der Leyen also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Sunday.

She reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defense, but stressed that a diplomatic solution is the best option in the long term to address Iran's nuclear program.

"Iran is the main source of regional instability, and we have always made it very clear that Iran can never have nuclear weapons," she said.

"Recent events have highlighted the growing interconnectedness between conflicts in Europe, on the one hand, and in the Middle East, on the other. The same types of drones and ballistic missiles designed and manufactured by Iran are indiscriminately attacking cities in Ukraine and Israel," she said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
