“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31639 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53503 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100557 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59078 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113452 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100209 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112538 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150879 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

G20 foreign ministers gather in South Africa to talk about Ukraine

G20 foreign ministers gather in South Africa to talk about Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25618 views

A meeting of G20 foreign ministers begins in Johannesburg to discuss global trade and the situation in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to participate, but Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is in attendance.

On Thursday and Friday, the Group of Twenty (G20) foreign ministers will meet in Johannesburg, South Africa. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the meeting takes place against the backdrop of tensions over global trade and the situation in Ukraine. The G20 countries, which account for roughly 85% of global GDP and three-quarters of trade, often try to reach an understanding one-on-one, but geopolitical differences following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 have made them “more restless than ever.” The divide has intensified since US President Donald Trump introduced rapid changes in Washington's trade and foreign policy.

Geopolitical tensions and rising intolerance, conflicts and wars ... threaten an already fragile global coexistence. As the G20, we must continue to advocate for diplomatic solutions to conflicts,

- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who serves as the group's president, said in his opening speech.

The publication points out that US representatives, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are not present at the event. Instead, the meeting is attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio saidthat he does not plan to attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg. The reason for his refusal is the policy of South Africa, which currently holds the presidency of the organization.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
south-africaSouth Africa
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

