G20 foreign ministers gather in South Africa to talk about Ukraine

On Thursday and Friday, the Group of Twenty (G20) foreign ministers will meet in Johannesburg, South Africa. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the meeting takes place against the backdrop of tensions over global trade and the situation in Ukraine. The G20 countries, which account for roughly 85% of global GDP and three-quarters of trade, often try to reach an understanding one-on-one, but geopolitical differences following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 have made them “more restless than ever.” The divide has intensified since US President Donald Trump introduced rapid changes in Washington's trade and foreign policy.

Geopolitical tensions and rising intolerance, conflicts and wars ... threaten an already fragile global coexistence. As the G20, we must continue to advocate for diplomatic solutions to conflicts, - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who serves as the group's president, said in his opening speech.

The publication points out that US representatives, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are not present at the event. Instead, the meeting is attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio saidthat he does not plan to attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg. The reason for his refusal is the policy of South Africa, which currently holds the presidency of the organization.